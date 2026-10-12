Delhi High Court refuses relief, remands PepsiCo sting labeling case
Business
PepsiCo just hit a roadblock with its Sting energy drink: the Delhi High Court refused to give it quick relief over label issues.
Instead, the case is headed back to a single judge for more clarity on whether PepsiCo can keep making the drink.
The court said the earlier order was not clear enough, so for now, PepsiCo is stuck waiting.
Judge allowed only existing sting stock
This all started after a judge allowed only the sale of existing Sting stock, following India's food safety rules.
Big players like Red Bull are also caught up in this legal mess, raising questions about how fair the process is.
With India's energy drinks market booming and expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, everyone, from brands to fans, wants answers soon.