Delhi Police arrest 3 in fake trading scam over ₹45L
Delhi Police just cracked down on a fake trading app scam, arresting three people, including a bank official, who allegedly tricked a retired government officer out of over ₹45 lakh.
The scammers posed as investment company representatives and used a convincing (but totally fake) app to promise big returns on IPO investments.
Mule account operators traced to Uttarakhand
The arrested trio, Kapil Bain, Manoj Sharma, and bank assistant manager Kamal Pandey, reportedly operated mule bank accounts to move the stolen money around.
Bain and Sharma allegedly operated the mule accounts, while Pandey allegedly helped open mule accounts, shared transaction details, and expedited withdrawals within bank premises.
Police tracked them down in Uttarakhand using technical surveillance.
The investigation is still going, with police looking for more suspects and additional victims.