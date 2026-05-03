Delhi Police arrest 3 in fake trading scam over ₹45L

Mule account operators traced to Uttarakhand

The arrested trio, Kapil Bain, Manoj Sharma, and bank assistant manager Kamal Pandey, reportedly operated mule bank accounts to move the stolen money around.

Bain and Sharma allegedly operated the mule accounts, while Pandey allegedly helped open mule accounts, shared transaction details, and expedited withdrawals within bank premises.

Police tracked them down in Uttarakhand using technical surveillance.

The investigation is still going, with police looking for more suspects and additional victims.