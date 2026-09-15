Delhi proposes semiconductor policy 2026-2031 to become chip design hotspot
Delhi has proposed a fresh semiconductor policy (2026-2031) to turn the city into a hotspot for chip design and research.
The plan is all about bringing in investment, creating cool tech jobs, and helping people upskill.
IT Minister Pankaj Singh shared that "We plan to bring the policy in public domain by the end of this month following Cabinet approval."
Fabless startups to receive 20% reimbursements
The policy puts fabless startups front and center, offering an additional 20% reimbursement of eligible design expenditure, capped at ₹15 crore per unit, plus perks like lease rent breaks and SGST reimbursements.
There is also seed funding (₹1 crore proposed for 2026-27 as seed funding) to help new ventures get off the ground.
Over five years, the government aims to support 100-plus fabless semiconductor startups, create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, mobilize over ₹500 crore in private investment, and even offer payroll subsidies to skilled folks like VLSI engineers.