Delhi sends drone and semiconductor drafts to CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi is gearing up to roll out fresh drone and semiconductor policies by late September or mid-October 2026.
The drafts are heading to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval, after which the public will get a say before they're brought before the Cabinet and, after Cabinet approval, sent to the lieutenant governor.
Delhi policies to boost startups, R&D
The Drone Policy is all about boosting innovation: think more support for startups, training, and even a dedicated drone hub in Narela.
On the semiconductor side, expect a push for R and D, manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT), and building up local talent.
Both policies aim to attract investment, create jobs, and promote technology-based industries and create employment opportunities in the Capital.