Delhi shopkeepers urge cash after 0.4% fee on digital payments

Local market groups say these new charges make business tougher, especially when they're already handling GST and other transaction fees.

"We were already fighting against MDR on credit cards and now we will be charged on UPI also. If we are charged on UPI transactions, then we will promote cash payments," said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Association.

There are some exceptions though: small merchants earning up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes don't have to pay the fee, and there's a cap of ₹300 for really big transactions.