Delhi shopkeepers urge cash after 0.4% fee on digital payments
Delhi's shopkeepers are now urging customers to pay in cash instead of using UPI, after the government started charging a 0.4% fee on digital payments above ₹2,000.
This ends the zero-fee policy that's been around since 2020, and traders say switching to cash is just a way to dodge extra costs.
Khan Market warns about UPI fees
Local market groups say these new charges make business tougher, especially when they're already handling GST and other transaction fees.
"We were already fighting against MDR on credit cards and now we will be charged on UPI also. If we are charged on UPI transactions, then we will promote cash payments," said Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Association.
There are some exceptions though: small merchants earning up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes don't have to pay the fee, and there's a cap of ₹300 for really big transactions.