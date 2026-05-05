Delhivery board approves over 1L ESOP 2012 options at Re.1

Delhivery ESOPs vest over 4 years

Most of the options (88,360) will vest gradually over four years, starting with 10% after the first year, then 30% in year two, and the rest split every six months.

The remaining batch vests a bit faster: 40% after one year, then 15% every six months.

There's no lock-in period, and once allotted, these shares have the same rights as any other equity share in the company.