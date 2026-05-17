Delhivery Q4 results: Net profit sees slight dip to ₹72cr

Leading logistics company Delhivery has reported a slight decline of 0.2% in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹72.4 crore, marginally lower than ₹72.6 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company witnessed a significant jump in its revenue during this period, with a 30% year-on-year increase to ₹2,850 crore from ₹2,191.6 crore last year.

Financial performance EBITDA surges by 80% YoY Delhivery's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose by a whopping 80% to ₹214.2 crore from ₹119.1 crore in the same period last year. The company's EBITDA margin also saw a healthy expansion, growing to 7.5% from 5.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Operational growth Significant growth in express parcel volumes In Q4 FY26, Delhivery reported a massive 72% year-on-year jump in its express parcel volumes to 306 million shipments. The company's PTL (Part Truck Load) freight volume also witnessed a healthy growth of 20%, reaching 549,000 metric tons during the same period. This operational growth is a testament to Delhivery's expanding footprint in the logistics industry.

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