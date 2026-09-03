Delivery Hero boards approve Uber's $15B offer, could double footprint
Uber is making a big move: Delivery Hero's boards have just approved Uber's $15 billion offer to buy the company.
They're calling the price "fair and adequate," and say it could help everyone involved while speeding up new features.
If shareholders agree, Uber's global footprint will double, making it one of the largest food delivery platforms outside China.
Prosus to sell stake to Uber
This deal would give Uber a stronger edge against rivals like DoorDash and Just Eat Takeaway, and better position it to compete with DoorDash and Just Eat Takeaway.
Prosus, another major shareholder, has agreed to sell its stake to Uber as part of the deal.
Delivery Hero will also sell its operations in 14 markets through a separate $1.6 billion sale, marking another major shakeup in the delivery world.