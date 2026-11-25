Dell raises forecasts to $202B as AI server demand surges
Dell just raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after a huge third quarter, thanks to a rush of companies buying its AI servers (which run on NVIDIA chips).
With demand from both cloud providers and more businesses, Dell now expects to hit $202 billion in revenue for fiscal 2027, way above what anyone predicted.
Infrastructure Solutions Group nearly triples revenue
Dell pulled in $54.94 billion last quarter, beating Wall Street's guesses.
Most of that came from its Infrastructure Solutions Group, which nearly tripled its revenue to $41.97 billion.
Even though PC sales slowed down, Dell has a massive backlog of $132.3 billion in AI server orders and just approved a $25 billion stock buyback plan, showing it's betting big on the future of AI-powered tech.