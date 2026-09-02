Dell raises revenue outlook to $192 billion as stock jumps
Dell's stock just shot up nearly 10% after the company raised its annual revenue outlook, thanks to booming demand for servers built for AI.
Dell now expects $192 billion in revenue, way up from its earlier $167 billion estimate, and bumped its earnings per share target to $25.50 from $17.90.
Dell posts record $47 billion revenue
Dell crushed Wall Street expectations with a record second-quarter revenue of $47 billion and locked in $60 billion in new orders, plus a hefty backlog.
Dell's servers loaded with NVIDIA chips are powering AI projects at companies like Nscale and CoreWeave.
Analysts are feeling upbeat about Dell's future, especially with its storage business set to benefit as AI keeps growing.
Even rival tech stocks got a lift, showing how hot the AI hardware market is right now.