Dell's Q3 revenue doubles to $55 billion on AI boom
What's the story
Dell Technologies has reported stellar third-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations for both profits and sales. The tech giant's shares jumped in after-hours trading following the announcement. Dell posted an adjusted EPS of $9.45, well above the expected $6.59 per share. The company's revenue also exceeded expectations at $54.94 billion against a forecast of $49.32 billion by analysts polled by LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group).
Revenue surge
AI server demand drives revenue surge
Dell's overall sales more than doubled year-on-year in the third quarter, mainly due to the rising demand for AI servers.
The company's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which develops AI servers and systems using chips from NVIDIA and AMD, saw a massive jump in sales.
ISG's revenue for the quarter stood at $41.97 billion, significantly surpassing an LSEG estimate of $35.27 billion.
Market dominance
AI-optimized servers account for $22 billion in sales
Nearly $22 billion of ISG's revenue came from AI-optimized servers, marking a staggering 291% increase year-on-year.
ISG now accounts for 85% of Dell's total revenue.
Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman and COO at Dell, said the company has a competitive edge over other computer equipment manufacturers as it can get customers' computers up and running within hours of delivery.
Growth forecast
Massive backlog of AI server orders
Dell has a massive $132.3 billion backlog of AI server orders. The company also raised its forecast for AI servers in the coming fiscal year to $78 billion, up from an expected $74 billion.
Clarke said every AI order is carefully vetted for capital access, end customer quality, trade and export compliance, as well as land and power access.
Financial strategy
Share buybacks and dividends cost Dell $4.9 billion
Dell has also announced a $25 billion share repurchase authorization. The company spent $4.9 billion in Q3 on share buybacks and dividends.
However, its PC unit saw a slowdown in revenue growth, which rose by about 3% to $12.89 billion in the quarter from 20% in the previous three months.