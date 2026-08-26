Dells pledge $750 million to build UT Austin AI medical campus

Michael Dell, who started his company from a UT Austin dorm room in 1984, and his wife, Susan, just pledged $750 million to build a new, AI-focused medical campus at the University of Texas at Austin.

With this gift, their total support for UT Austin tops $1 billion, making it among the largest philanthropic gifts ever made to a US university.

The new campus aims to use artificial intelligence to boost early disease detection and create more personalized treatments.