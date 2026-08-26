Dells pledge $750 million to build UT Austin AI medical campus
Michael Dell, who started his company from a UT Austin dorm room in 1984, and his wife, Susan, just pledged $750 million to build a new, AI-focused medical campus at the University of Texas at Austin.
With this gift, their total support for UT Austin tops $1 billion, making it among the largest philanthropic gifts ever made to a US university.
The new campus aims to use artificial intelligence to boost early disease detection and create more personalized treatments.
Dells's gift funds scholarships and housing
The donation will also fund scholarships, student housing, and support for the Texas Advanced Computing Center.
In a fun twist, Dell's old dorm room from his 1984 college days will be renamed "Dell House."
The project hopes to turn Austin into a major hub for health innovation, and give students more opportunities in both medicine and tech.
The new hospital is expected to open in 2030.