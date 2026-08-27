Deloitte finds 86% transforming campus recruitment amid AI shift
Business
AI is quickly taking over campus recruitment: Deloitte's new report finds 86% of organizations are transforming their recruitment processes.
Companies are shifting toward skill-based hiring, and they're strengthening internship-to-hire programs as recruitment budgets have increased by 19% across different fields.
Campus hiring prioritizes tech skills
There's a big push for tech and AI skills, with top roles offering up to 25% higher pay.
While average salaries have gone up by about 2% to 6%, your institute's tier still matters for pay.
Gender diversity is in focus too: by fiscal year 2026, one-half of all new hires are expected to be women.
Plus, most companies now have dedicated campus hiring teams.