Deloitte India expands 'Project Bharat,' opens Mangaluru office for MSMEs
Deloitte India is expanding "Project Bharat," aiming to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in tier-two and tier-three cities level up with smart tech solutions.
MSMEs are a big deal for India: they drive 36% of the country's GDP and 49% of India's exports.
To get things rolling, Deloitte opened a new office in Mangaluru on November 25, 2026, with Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia Romal Shetty saying, "We don't work as much with them. We feel that if India has to really become Viksit, the MSME has to succeed. But if the MSMEs are not able to succeed, then that is a challenge. So, that is why we built this project called 'Project Bharat.'"
Deloitte expands offices beyond major metros
This push is part of Deloitte's bigger plan to set up shop beyond major metros: Mangaluru joins offices in Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, and Lucknow.
Next stops: Visakhapatnam, plus more action in Indore and Chandigarh.
The goal? Build an ecosystem where local businesses get the digital tools they need to grow faster and run smoother.