Deloitte India is expanding "Project Bharat," aiming to help small businesses and entrepreneurs in tier-two and tier-three cities level up with smart tech solutions.

MSMEs are a big deal for India: they drive 36% of the country's GDP and 49% of India's exports.

To get things rolling, Deloitte opened a new office in Mangaluru on November 25, 2026, with Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia Romal Shetty saying, "We don't work as much with them. We feel that if India has to really become Viksit, the MSME has to succeed. But if the MSMEs are not able to succeed, then that is a challenge. So, that is why we built this project called 'Project Bharat.'"