Deloitte India report: 1,200% rise prompts insurers adopt real-time AI
Deloitte India's latest report says cyberattacks using AI have jumped by over 1,200%, and old-school insurance methods just cannot keep up.
The report urges Indian insurers to switch to real-time, AI-driven systems that use live threat data and behavior patterns to better judge risks and set prices.
Debashish Banerjee sees cyber insurance rising
Right now, big companies and banks are really buying cyber insurance. But as digital threats become a bigger deal for businesses, Deloitte's Debashish Banerjee thinks more companies will get on board.
He also points out that checking things like a company's cyber defenses (kind of like checking for anti-theft devices in cars) could help insurers set smarter prices in our increasingly online world.