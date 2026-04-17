Delta, Dell, Caterpillar and Ford warn proposed tariffs raise costs
Big names like Delta, Dell, Caterpillar, and Ford are speaking out against proposed tariffs more generally.
They say these extra taxes would drive up costs for both companies and shoppers, making it harder for US businesses to stay competitive.
Even cheese and cigars associations have joined in, warning the move could hit wallets across the board.
US Chamber urges smarter trade rules
These concerns come as US inflation sits at 3.3%, with industry leaders worried that more tariffs will only make things worse.
Companies like Jockey International point out that higher prices won't fix deeper problems like overcapacity, while Caterpillar and Cummins warn about "tariff stacking" causing even more supply chain headaches.
The US Chamber of Commerce is urging a smarter approach, suggesting not all countries should be treated the same when it comes to trade rules.