Delta Air Lines soars on strong earnings, upbeat profit forecast
Delta Air Lines just had a standout quarter, beating Wall Street expectations with $15.2 billion in adjusted revenue and $1.71 earnings per share.
Investors noticed—Delta's stock popped over 6% on Thursday, giving a lift to the whole airline sector.
Travel demand remains robust, boosting airline's projections
Delta's upbeat results and higher profit forecast signal that travel demand is still going strong.
The airline now expects to earn about $6 per share this year and is projecting up to $4 billion in free cash flow.
That's a big confidence boost for investors, and it reflects growing optimism about the travel industry.
Corporate sales and premium product revenue fuel Delta's success
More business travelers and people splurging on premium seats are driving Delta's comeback—corporate sales rose 8%, and premium product revenue jumped 9%.
Loyalty programs and American Express partnerships helped, too.