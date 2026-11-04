Democrats pull ahead early despite Elon Musk's $474 million for Republicans
Business
Early results from the 2026 midterms show Democrats pulling ahead, which isn't great news for Elon Musk after he spent about $474 million backing Republicans.
By 9:30pm ET, GOP chances in both the House and Senate were fading, even with Musk's massive $168 million push behind Ken Paxton's Senate run.
Ken Paxton trailing Talarico in Texas
Ken Paxton is losing big in Texas to Democrat James Talarico. If Talarico wins, it'll be the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats snag a Senate seat from Texas.
Despite Musk also putting $216 million into GOP ground efforts nationwide, Democrats are making gains in Ohio, showing that money can't always buy election wins.