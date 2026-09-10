Department of Consumer Affairs updates e-commerce rules January 1, 2027
Big changes are coming to online shopping in India. Starting January 1, 2027, new rules will kick in to make e-commerce safer and more transparent for buyers.
The Department of Consumer Affairs is updating the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules to take into account changes in business models, digital practices and consumer expectations while clarifying the responsibilities of e-commerce entities.
The National Consumer Helpline received 17,71,622 grievances in 2025, 5,11,196 of which, or around 29%, were related to the e-commerce sector.
Platforms must provide complaint records
E-commerce sites will have to link up with the National Consumer Helpline and give shoppers copies of their complaint records.
Platforms can't mess with search results anymore, and sponsored listings need clear labels.
If they advertise price drops, they'll have to show both the current deal and the lowest price from the last 30 days: no more sneaky pricing tricks.
Marketplaces restricted from bundled fees
Online platforms must reveal who's selling or importing products, follow strict guidelines against misleading designs ("dark patterns"), and do yearly audits.
Marketplace e-commerce entities are barred from collecting bundled fees for services unrelated to the e-commerce platform, subject to an exception for loyalty or membership programs, plus companies need your clear consent before using your personal data.
All these updates are meant to make shopping online fairer and easier for everyone.