Department of Consumer Affairs updates e-commerce rules January 1, 2027

Big changes are coming to online shopping in India. Starting January 1, 2027, new rules will kick in to make e-commerce safer and more transparent for buyers.

The Department of Consumer Affairs is updating the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules to take into account changes in business models, digital practices and consumer expectations while clarifying the responsibilities of e-commerce entities.

The National Consumer Helpline received 17,71,622 grievances in 2025, 5,11,196 of which, or around 29%, were related to the e-commerce sector.