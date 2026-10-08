Desible.ai raises ₹32cr Seed Plus to scale BFSI AI tools
Desible.ai, a Bengaluru startup founded just last year, has raised ₹32 crore in a Seed Plus funding round led by Prime Venture Partners, with existing investor Invention Engine also participating.
They're using this money to level up their AI tools for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) space: think smoother digital experiences when you deal with your bank or insurer.
Desible.ai plans auditable workflow platform
With the new funds, Desible.ai plans to build an AI-native platform that goes beyond simple voice bots, aiming to streamline over 25 types of financial workflows.
74% of financial firms had initiated GenAI proof-of-concepts, but only 11% had taken them to production.
Plus, its platform is designed around regulatory requirements including IRDAI, TRAI/DLT, RBI, and DPDPA, with workflows built to make disclosures, consent and escalations deterministic and auditable.