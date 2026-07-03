Deutsche Bank 7% as banks offer 5.5% to 7% FDs

DCB Bank offers 7.5% fixed deposit

If you're aiming for bigger returns, private-sector banks are where it's at.

DCB Bank offers the highest fixed deposit rate, 7.5% for tenures of one year and above, while Bandhan Bank follows closely with 7.45% for deposits between one and three years.

City Union Bank isn't far behind, giving you 7.25% for a one- to two-year lock-in.