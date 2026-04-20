Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing joins European regulators probing Mythos

JPMorgan only bank involved in Mythos

Right now, access to Mythos is restricted to partners in Anthropic's Project Glasswing and about 40 additional organizations that build or maintain critical software infrastructure.

JPMorgan is the only bank we know for sure is involved.

European banks are still on the sidelines as global regulators check if their cybersecurity is up to scratch.

The UK government recently flagged Mythos's powerful cyber abilities, and South Korea's financial watchdog is also keeping tabs on how AI like this could shake up the finance world.