Deutsche Bank CEO highlights India's supply chain appeal

TL;DR

Investment shows how much faith bank has in India

With its huge population, young workforce, and booming tech hubs, India is becoming a go-to spot for global businesses.

Deutsche Bank has backed this confidence by pumping ₹5,113 crore (€571 million) into its Indian operations—raising its capital in the country by 33%.

The bank now has nearly ₹30,000 crore invested here after 45 years on the ground.

20,000 employees driving innovation for Deutsche Bank globally

Nearly 20,000 Indian employees at Deutsche Bank are driving innovation and managing risk for the company worldwide.

This latest investment shows just how much faith the bank has in India's role as a growing hub for both business and fresh ideas.