Deutsche Bank CEO highlights India's supply chain appeal
Deutsche Bank's CEO, Christian Sewing, says India is now a "top choice" for companies worldwide looking to shake up their supply chains.
"A lot of global clients, multinationals, but also family-owned companies are in the process of reorganizing their supply chains and production chains. And India is always top of the list," he shared in a recent interview.
Investment shows how much faith bank has in India
With its huge population, young workforce, and booming tech hubs, India is becoming a go-to spot for global businesses.
Deutsche Bank has backed this confidence by pumping ₹5,113 crore (€571 million) into its Indian operations—raising its capital in the country by 33%.
The bank now has nearly ₹30,000 crore invested here after 45 years on the ground.
20,000 employees driving innovation for Deutsche Bank globally
Nearly 20,000 Indian employees at Deutsche Bank are driving innovation and managing risk for the company worldwide.
This latest investment shows just how much faith the bank has in India's role as a growing hub for both business and fresh ideas.