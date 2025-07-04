Page Loader
Business Jul 04, 2025

Lenskart funds AI-Powered glasses developer Ajna Lens

Lenskart is stepping into the smart glasses game by investing in Mumbai's Ajna Lens, a company known for its AI-powered XR eyewear.
With this move, Lenskart hopes to blend its frame design know-how with Ajna's tech skills—think smarter, cooler glasses.
This follows their earlier launch of Phonic audio glasses in December 2024 and shows they're serious about making eyewear more innovative.

TL;DR

Lenskart aims for $10 billion valuation ahead of its IPO

This investment is part of Lenskart's bigger growth plans as it gears up for a $1 billion IPO, aiming for a $10 billion valuation.
After raising $200 million from major investors like Temasek and Fidelity, the company now stands at a $5 billion valuation.
With over 2,500 stores across India and Southeast Asia, Lenskart is clearly eyeing the future of eyewear—and wants to lead the way.