Lenskart funds AI-Powered glasses developer Ajna Lens

Lenskart aims for $10 billion valuation ahead of its IPO

This investment is part of Lenskart's bigger growth plans as it gears up for a $1 billion IPO, aiming for a $10 billion valuation.

After raising $200 million from major investors like Temasek and Fidelity, the company now stands at a $5 billion valuation.

With over 2,500 stores across India and Southeast Asia, Lenskart is clearly eyeing the future of eyewear—and wants to lead the way.