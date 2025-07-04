Lenskart funds AI-Powered glasses developer Ajna Lens
Lenskart is stepping into the smart glasses game by investing in Mumbai's Ajna Lens, a company known for its AI-powered XR eyewear.
With this move, Lenskart hopes to blend its frame design know-how with Ajna's tech skills—think smarter, cooler glasses.
This follows their earlier launch of Phonic audio glasses in December 2024 and shows they're serious about making eyewear more innovative.
Lenskart aims for $10 billion valuation ahead of its IPO
This investment is part of Lenskart's bigger growth plans as it gears up for a $1 billion IPO, aiming for a $10 billion valuation.
After raising $200 million from major investors like Temasek and Fidelity, the company now stands at a $5 billion valuation.
With over 2,500 stores across India and Southeast Asia, Lenskart is clearly eyeing the future of eyewear—and wants to lead the way.