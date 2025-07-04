Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Silicon Valley's $2bn job platform with Indian roots
Mercor, co-founded by Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, hit a $2 billion valuation.
It started as a way for Indian engineers to get AI interviews for US startup jobs and now works with big names like OpenAI and Meta.
So far, Mercor has screened about half a million candidates around the world.
TL;DR
From India-focused beginnings to global placements
Mercor's first employee, Virat Talwar, shared how the company grew from India-focused beginnings to placing over 5,000 people globally—while still spotlighting Indian tech talent.
With most of its team in India, Mercor uses an adaptive system to match people with AI roles and now hires based on actual performance rather than just resumes.