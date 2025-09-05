Deutsche Bank says lowering GST rates could help reduce inflation

Bank sees growth slowing a bit next year

India's economy grew a strong 7.8% in April-June 2025, but the bank warns things could get tricky later with a possible tariff shock in late FY26.

They see growth slowing a bit next year and expect inflation to average around 3% in FY26 and rise to 4.5% in FY27.

If GST rates drop, the government could lose ₹40,000-50,000 crore in revenue—pushing the fiscal deficit slightly above what was planned for FY26.

Basically: cutting taxes sounds good for prices but comes with trade-offs for the country's budget.