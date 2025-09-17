Dev accelerator's flat listing: What to know about flex workspace

Think of Dev Accelerator as a one-stop shop for modern office spaces—they run 28 centers across 11 cities (mainly tier-II hubs like Ahmedabad and Jaipur), offering everything from office setup to IT support and payroll services. With over 250 clients (including names like Zomato), they're operating at nearly 88% occupancy and managing more than 14,000 seats.

Revenue jumped from ₹69.9 crore in FY23 to ₹158.9 crore in FY25, with strong EBITDA margins above 50%.

Still, actual profits are slim (₹1.8 crore) because of lease costs and interest payments.

The plan now? Use the IPO funds to slash debt (aiming to cut their debt-to-equity ratio from 2.4x to about 1x) and open eight new centers over the next two years as India's flex workspace scene keeps growing.