Groww doles out ₹614 crore to founders ahead of IPO

Groww is an online investment platform that lets users invest in stocks, mutual funds, and other wealth products—all online. In FY25 alone, it brought in about 26% of India's new demat accounts and 45% of net new NSE active users, underscoring its rapid growth in the retail broking space.

How's the IPO structured?

Even after those huge payouts to founders (which were bigger than its Q1 profit), Groww posted a solid net profit of ₹1,824 crore for FY25—bouncing back from a loss last year.

The upcoming IPO includes a fresh issue worth ₹1,060 crore plus an Offer for Sale (OFS) and possible pre-IPO placement up to ₹212 crore.