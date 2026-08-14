Devyani International 17.1cr profit while Westlife FoodWorld falls to 60L
India's fast-food scene saw mixed results this quarter.
Devyani International, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee, had a huge profit jump: ₹17.1 crore compared with just ₹2.2 crore last year.
Meanwhile, McDonald's operator Westlife FoodWorld struggled, with profits dropping 52% to ₹60 lakh.
Jubilant FoodWorks revenue nearly doubles
Jubilant FoodWorks, which also operates Domino's India, got a big boost from Popeyes, with its revenue nearly doubling thanks to fried chicken fans.
Restaurant Brands Asia, which runs Burger King restaurants and BK Cafes in India, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹28.3 crore.
Even though rising costs were a challenge after the West Asia war hit LPG supplies, some brands kept prices steady or only raised them slightly.
Value meals starting at ₹49 or ₹99 brought in more customers, and as festival season rolls in, QSRs are hoping for even stronger recovery with smart pricing and more people dining out.