Devyani International 17.1cr profit while Westlife FoodWorld falls to 60L

Jubilant FoodWorks, which also operates Domino's India, got a big boost from Popeyes, with its revenue nearly doubling thanks to fried chicken fans.

Restaurant Brands Asia, which runs Burger King restaurants and BK Cafes in India, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹28.3 crore.

Even though rising costs were a challenge after the West Asia war hit LPG supplies, some brands kept prices steady or only raised them slightly.

Value meals starting at ₹49 or ₹99 brought in more customers, and as festival season rolls in, QSRs are hoping for even stronger recovery with smart pricing and more people dining out.