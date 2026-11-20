DGCA gives SpiceJet 7 days after repeated flight rule violations
India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, has put SpiceJet on notice for repeatedly breaking flight rules and not following its approved schedules.
Most of its planes are grounded, and the airline has failed to submit a credible plan for return to service of the grounded aircraft.
SpiceJet now has just seven days to explain itself or risk facing strict action.
SpiceJet seeks ₹5,500cr, 5 planes operational
SpiceJet is in a tough spot: only five of its planes are flying, and its market share has dropped sharply this year.
The DGCA is also worried about unpaid a penalty and possible insurance lapses.
To keep going, SpiceJet is seeking to raise up to ₹5,500 crore and is in discussions with potential new investors.