DGFT expands export promotion mission, helps MSMEs with 600 approvals
Big update for small businesses: The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has expanded its Export Promotion Mission, making it easier for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to meet global standards.
The list of approved testing and certifications just jumped from 462 to 600, now covering major international rules like the European Union's carbon regulations and chemical safety checks.
DGFT relaxes support rules for MSMEs
DGFT has relaxed its support rules: now all exportable products from eligible MSMEs qualify for help, including freight cost reimbursements.
Plus, more businesses can get airfare benefits, with the turnover limit raised from ₹75 lakh to ₹50 crore.
It's all about helping Indian MSMEs compete better worldwide by making compliance and logistics less of a headache.