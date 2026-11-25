DGFT extends duty-free raw sugar deadline to March 31 2027
India has pushed the deadline for duty-free imports of raw sugar to March 31, 2027, so more sugar can come in without extra taxes.
The move, announced by the DGFT on November 25, is meant to keep local supplies steady and help cool off rising prices.
The original cutoff was December 31, 2026, so this gives everyone a bit more breathing room.
India extends conversion deadline, caps stocks
Sugar prices have been climbing thanks to lower stocks at the start of this season, and with festivals from August to November, demand typically rises.
To keep things balanced, the government also extended the deadline for turning imported raw sugar into refined sugar until September 30, 2027.
Plus, big buyers using over 10 tons a month now face stock limits, all part of keeping prices fair and making sure there's enough sugar for everyone.