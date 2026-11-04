DGFT to move all services online by March 31 2027
Business
Big update for businesses: By March 31, 2027, all services from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will move online.
No more trips to government offices for licenses or permits: everything from applications to approvals, even old records, will be handled digitally starting April 1, 2027.
Piyush Goyal backs nationwide DGFT rollout
Piyush Goyal wants this digital system rolled out nationwide, especially in state capitals.
At the launch of new trade centers in Jaipur, he talked about making things simpler with self-certification and better service.
The goal? More transparency, smoother processes, and a big step toward India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, all designed to boost confidence and make doing business easier.