DGFT waives physical challans for voluntary Advance Authorisation, EPCG payments
From August 1, 2026, exporters using Advance Authorisation and EPCG schemes won't have to submit physical challans when closing authorizations if they're paying duties voluntarily.
Instead, authenticated payment details will show up on the DGFT Customer Portal, making it easier to check and link payments before applying.
Duty payment data synced to DGFT
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says duty payment data from Customs and ICEGATE is now synced directly with DGFT systems through an API.
This means manual submission and verification will be replaced by authenticated digital records, expected to shorten processing timelines.
Regional DGFT offices can access these records through the DGFT Back Office too, so authorization closures should be quicker and more transparent for everyone.