Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 02:01 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) has reported a new loan fraud, amounting to Rs. 1,058.32 crore. This fraud was detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton (GT).
In yesterday's regulatory filing, DHFL said the aforementioned amount includes Rs. 18.47 crore "toward notional loss of interest on account of charging a lower rate of interest."
Three applications were filed before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
As per reports, three applications were filed against promoters Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, and 32 other respondents.
Not long ago, in September, GT brought to light fraudulent transactions of over Rs. 17,000 crore associated with DHFL.
Approximately Rs. 14,046 crore was the amount outstanding in the company's books by June, 2019. Another Rs. 3,348 crore was dubbed as due and outstanding towards notional loss.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.