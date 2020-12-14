Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) has reported a new loan fraud, amounting to Rs. 1,058.32 crore. This fraud was detected by transaction auditor Grant Thornton (GT).

In yesterday's regulatory filing, DHFL said the aforementioned amount includes Rs. 18.47 crore "toward notional loss of interest on account of charging a lower rate of interest."

Three applications were filed before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).