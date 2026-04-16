DHL logistics staff, JLR Solihull, to strike indefinitely May 7
Business
DHL logistics staff at JLR's Solihull plant are going on an indefinite strike starting May 7, 2026.
Workers voted for the walkout after DHL didn't offer their usual annual pay deal, which typically comes in January.
Their union, Unite, says members backed the move.
DHL drivers vote to strike
The strike could spread, as DHL drivers in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Solihull, and Widnes, who deliver key parts to the plant, have also voted to strike (dates still to be announced).
Unite's General Secretary Sharon Graham called out DHL for not offering a fair raise "DHL is hugely profitable, it can more than afford to put forward an acceptable pay offer."
Both DHL and JLR have been asked for their response.