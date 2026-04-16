DHL logistics staff, JLR Solihull, to strike indefinitely May 7

DHL drivers vote to strike

The strike could spread, as DHL drivers in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Solihull, and Widnes, who deliver key parts to the plant, have also voted to strike (dates still to be announced).

Unite's General Secretary Sharon Graham called out DHL for not offering a fair raise "DHL is hugely profitable, it can more than afford to put forward an acceptable pay offer."

Both DHL and JLR have been asked for their response.