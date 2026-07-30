Dhoot Transmission to launch nearly ₹2,250cr IPO in August
Dhoot Transmission Ltd. a major player in auto components, is preparing to launch a nearly ₹2,250 crore IPO as early as the first week of August 2026, subject to market conditions.
The deal includes new shares worth ₹1,400 crore and an offer for sale: Bain Capital will sell up to 13.2 million shares and Mangalam Capital is selling 3.12 million shares.
SEBI cleared Dhoot Transmission IPO
The company got SEBI's approval in May after filing earlier this year.
Founded by Rahul Dhoot in 1999, Dhoot makes wiring harnesses and sensors for brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.
Revenue has soared lately, from ₹1,550 crore in FY22 to ₹2,653 crore in FY24, thanks to expansion and new products.
This IPO follows recent success stories from other auto component makers and highlights the sector's growing buzz on the public market.