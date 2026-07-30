Dhoot Transmission to launch nearly ₹2,250cr IPO in August

The company got SEBI's approval in May after filing earlier this year.

Founded by Rahul Dhoot in 1999, Dhoot makes wiring harnesses and sensors for brands like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor.

Revenue has soared lately, from ₹1,550 crore in FY22 to ₹2,653 crore in FY24, thanks to expansion and new products.

This IPO follows recent success stories from other auto component makers and highlights the sector's growing buzz on the public market.