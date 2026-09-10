Dhruva Space partners with Safran Space to support India's SBS-III

Dhruva Space, a homegrown startup, just teamed up with France's Safran Space in a deal worth more than €5 million announced at the International Space Summit in Paris.

This partnership is also meant to power India's SBS-III project and technologies to be used in India's planned 52-satellite space-surveillance constellation.

Dhruva will provide key tech like communication systems, inertial navigation units, optical payloads, and ground stations to help make it happen.