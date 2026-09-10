Dhruva Space partners with Safran Space to support India's SBS-III
Dhruva Space, a homegrown startup, just teamed up with France's Safran Space in a deal worth more than €5 million announced at the International Space Summit in Paris.
This partnership is also meant to power India's SBS-III project and technologies to be used in India's planned 52-satellite space-surveillance constellation.
Dhruva will provide key tech like communication systems, inertial navigation units, optical payloads, and ground stations to help make it happen.
SBS-III to launch 52 satellites 2026-2030
The SBS-III program is set to launch 52 satellites between 2026 and 2030, aiming to deliver real-time intelligence across borders and over the Indian Ocean.
ISRO will build 21 of these satellites while private companies handle the rest.
Dhruva isn't stopping there: it's planning a massive satellite push (275 total) and is building a huge facility in Hyderabad to get things rolling.