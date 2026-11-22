Diageo becomes India's top alcoholic beverage company by revenue
Diageo just became India's top alcoholic beverage company by revenue, moving ahead of Pernod Ricard.
United Spirits, Diageo's Indian arm, pulled in ₹27,816 crore this past year, a 4.38% bump from last year.
Pernod Ricard revenue drops 13.6%
Pernod Ricard lost ground after selling its Imperial Blue business, causing its revenue from operations to drop by 13.6% to ₹23,701.27 crore, though profits actually went up thanks to some extraordinary gains.
Meanwhile, homegrown Radico Khaitan jumped into third place with a big 22.7% income boost.
The whole industry is seeing a shift toward premium drinks as brands try new strategies to stay ahead.