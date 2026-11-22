Pernod Ricard lost ground after selling its Imperial Blue business, causing its revenue from operations to drop by 13.6% to ₹23,701.27 crore, though profits actually went up thanks to some extraordinary gains.

Meanwhile, homegrown Radico Khaitan jumped into third place with a big 22.7% income boost.

The whole industry is seeing a shift toward premium drinks as brands try new strategies to stay ahead.