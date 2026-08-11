DIAL to raise ₹3,550cr via 15-year bonds to refinance $522.6m
Business
Delhi International Airport (DIAL) is planning to raise ₹3,550 crore by selling 15-year bonds.
The main goal? To swap out old dollar notes worth $522.6 million, due this year, for new, long-term rupee debt.
The expected interest rate is around 9.5%, but the final number depends on how the market reacts.
DIAL bonds to avoid currency risk
This move helps DIAL avoid currency risk and gives it more breathing room on repayments.
The bonds will pay interest every quarter and start repaying the main amount from year six, with flexible options like early redemption after five years.
DIAL wants to lock in investors by August 2026 and wrap up payments by mid-October 2026, showing it's serious about keeping their finances healthy for the future.