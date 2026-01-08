Diamonds are booming: De Beers says India's demand will double by 2030
De Beers, one of the world's biggest diamond companies, thinks India is about to sparkle even more—predicting the country's appetite for natural diamonds will double by 2030.
Thanks to growing incomes and a stronger economy, India has already seen years of double-digit growth and just passed China to become the world's second-largest diamond market.
Forevermark expansion & what's next
De Beers expects demand for natural diamonds in India to keep climbing—with about 11% growth reported in 2025 and rising through the decade.
Their Forevermark brand, which just opened its biggest store in Mumbai, plans to hit 25 stores this year and reach 100 across India by 2030.
Even with global trade challenges and lab-grown competition, De Beers is optimistic that both types of diamonds can shine together in the market.