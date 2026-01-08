Diamonds are booming: De Beers says India's demand will double by 2030

Forevermark expansion & what's next

De Beers expects demand for natural diamonds in India to keep climbing—with about 11% growth reported in 2025 and rising through the decade.

Their Forevermark brand, which just opened its biggest store in Mumbai, plans to hit 25 stores this year and reach 100 across India by 2030.

Even with global trade challenges and lab-grown competition, De Beers is optimistic that both types of diamonds can shine together in the market.