Tesla faces trial over alleged racial discrimination at California factory
What's the story
Tesla, the electric car company owned by Elon Musk, is facing a major trial in California. The state has accused Tesla of fostering a racially hostile work environment at its Fremont factory. The lawsuit was filed in February 2022 and alleges that the company violated California's Fair Employment and Housing Act by failing to prevent racial harassment and discrimination against black workers.
Discrimination claims
Black workers subjected to daily racial slurs, bullying by supervisors
The lawsuit alleges that black employees at Tesla's Fremont factory were subjected to racial slurs, unequal pay, and bullying by supervisors on a daily basis.
The complaints form the basis of the trial, which began with opening statements on Monday.
Brett Watson, a lawyer for the California Civil Rights Department, presented evidence including photographs taken throughout Tesla's Fremont factory showing racist graffiti.
Graphic evidence
N-word and other offensive symbols found in the factory
Watson presented a series of photographs showing the N-word scratched on a grey-blue metal surface and written in black marker on a wall.
Other offensive symbols such as "KKK," swastikas, the Confederate flag, a white supremacist logo, and "go back to Africa" were also found scrawled in bathrooms, lockers, workplace benches, and lunch tables.
The lawyer said these experiences cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents.
Hostile environment
Workers referred to factory as 'slaveship,' 'the plantation'
Watson also said that black employees at Tesla experienced "rampant racism" that was left unchecked for years.
He said one such worker told state lawyers that he heard racial slurs as often as 50-100 times a day.
The lawyer claimed employees referred to the factory as a "slaveship," "the plantation," and, "The Elon Slave Labor Association."
Company response
Tesla denies wrongdoing, calls lawsuit 'misguided'
Tesla has denied any wrongdoing in the case, calling the lawsuit "misguided."
The company said it has "always disciplined and terminated employees who engage in misconduct, including those who use racial slurs or harass others in different ways."
Tyree Jones, Tesla's lead lawyer for this case, defended his client by saying that the state of California is attacking a way many black people greet each other.
Potential implications
Trial could have far-reaching implications for Tesla
The trial, which is expected to continue until the end of October, is the first such lawsuit filed against Tesla by a government agency on behalf of dozens of workers.
Legal experts say the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the company as it isn't bound by arbitration agreements like employees.
The state is seeking financial damages and injunctive relief that could force Tesla to change its labor practices and internal policies.