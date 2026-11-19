DIDAC India 2026 in Bengaluru to spotlight AI education
Bengaluru is set to host DIDAC India 2026 from November 25-27, putting the spotlight on how artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tech are changing education.
The event brings together teachers, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore how AI can make learning smarter and help students get ready for tomorrow's jobs.
Over 500 brands showcasing AI tools
Over 500 global brands will show off their advancements in AI-powered learning tools, robotics, and STEM education.
There will be workshops on everything from updating curriculums to training teachers for a digital world.
Aditya Gupta, CEO of India Didactics Association, says the event will help boost India's standing in global education, with a special focus on making sure everyone, from preschoolers to professionals, gets future-ready skills.