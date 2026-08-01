Dieter Schwarz invests €5.6B in northern Germany data center
Dieter Schwarz, the billionaire behind Lidl and Kaufland, is putting €5.6 billion into a new data center in northern Germany.
His goal? To turn his company's tech arm, Schwarz Digits, into a top player for cloud computing and AI in Europe, basically going up against Amazon, Microsoft, and Google while helping Europe rely less on US tech.
Investment raises environmental and employment concerns
This move lines up with Europe's push to build its own digital backbone as demand for tech keeps rising.
But there are some real challenges: big data centers use a ton of energy and water, raising environmental concerns.
Plus, more AI and automation could mean fewer jobs down the line.
Still, Schwarz's bold bet highlights both the opportunities and tough choices ahead as Europe builds its own cloud and AI powerhouses.