Digital India marks 11 years as IMF hails UPI globally

UPI 24,162cr transactions, DigiLocker 850cr documents

UPI has exploded from just two crore transactions in 2016-17 to over 24,162 crore in 2025-26.

DigiLocker now stores more than 850 crore documents, letting you keep things like your license or marksheets handy on your phone.

UMANG brings around 12 crore users easy access to government services.

On top of all that, India is making more of its own phones (up from 26% to nearly half), building semiconductor plants, and taking UPI global: it works in over eight countries now, and there are new partnerships with 24 others for digital identity tech.