DIIs pump ₹6,425.16cr into Indian equities as FIIs add ₹502.63cr
Big money flowed into Indian stocks on Wednesday, with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumping in ₹6,425.16 crore, way up from the previous day.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also kept up their buying streak, adding another ₹502.63 crore to the market.
Sensex, Nifty slip, Nifty Bank rallies
Despite all this investment, Sensex slipped 183 points and Nifty dropped 127 points. But Nifty Bank bucked the trend, rising 270 points thanks to strong financial stocks: Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 4%, while HDFC Life and SBI Life gained over 1%.
Hindustan Zinc soared more than 6% after a positive brokerage note; UltraTech Cement climbed 2% on price hike reports, but IT stocks like Infosys struggled.
Premier Energies fell nearly 4% on heavy volumes, Avenue Supermarts fell more than 2% after block deals involving over 1% of its equity, and Jubilant FoodWorks declined over 3% despite positive newsflow.