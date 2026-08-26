DIIs pump ₹6,425.16cr into Indian equities as FIIs add ₹502.63cr

Despite all this investment, Sensex slipped 183 points and Nifty dropped 127 points. But Nifty Bank bucked the trend, rising 270 points thanks to strong financial stocks: Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 4%, while HDFC Life and SBI Life gained over 1%.

Hindustan Zinc soared more than 6% after a positive brokerage note; UltraTech Cement climbed 2% on price hike reports, but IT stocks like Infosys struggled.

Premier Energies fell nearly 4% on heavy volumes, Avenue Supermarts fell more than 2% after block deals involving over 1% of its equity, and Jubilant FoodWorks declined over 3% despite positive newsflow.