Dilip Asbe joins Swift 15-member supervisory board as independent director
Dilip Asbe, the managing director and chief executive of India's NPCI (the folks behind UPI), has just landed a spot as an independent director on the new 15-member supervisory board of Swift, the members-owned cooperative and global financial messaging network.
This board, which also features leaders from places like J.P. Morgan and HSBC, is part of Swift's big move to modernize how international money moves and keep things secure.
Asbe has led NPCI since 2018
Asbe has been steering NPCI since 2018, helping make UPI and RuPay household names, even beyond India.
In August 2026 alone, UPI processed 24.51 billion transactions worth ₹29.82 trillion.
With almost half the world's real-time payments now running through UPI, Asbe joining Swift means India gets a bigger say in shaping the future of digital payments worldwide.