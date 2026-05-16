Coal India subsidiary gets permission for an IPO

Coal India Limited , the largest coal producer in the country, has received approval from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for listing its subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). The listing will be done through an IPO structure which involves fresh equity issuance by MCL and an offer for sale (OFS) by Coal India.

Approval details Approval processed after getting nod from boards The proposal for MCL's listing was processed by DIPAM and the Ministry of Coal, after getting nod from the boards of both Coal India and MCL. The approval allows Coal India to divest its stake in MCL through an OFS as part of the IPO, either in one go or over multiple tranches.

Capital strategies MCL can raise capital through fresh issue of equity shares Along with the stake sale, MCL can also raise capital through a fresh issue of equity shares as part of the IPO. The company can consider follow-on public offers (FPOs), qualified institutional placements (QIPs), or other methods approved by SEBI. The disinvestment and capital raising could happen simultaneously or separately, in one or more tranches, depending on market conditions and regulatory approvals.

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