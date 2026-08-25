DIPAM secretary Arunish Chawla confirms full greenshoe for Hindustan Copper

The government offered to sell shares at a floor price of ₹514 per share, representing a more than 10% discount, letting the government would realize about ₹2,982 crore by selling the full 6% stake.

This helps them get closer to their big disinvestment goal for the year.

If you're a retail investor or eligible employees, there's still a chance to buy on August 26, 2026, with special slots reserved just for you.

Despite all this buzz, Hindustan Copper's stock actually dropped 7% by market close.