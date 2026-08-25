DIPAM secretary Arunish Chawla confirms full greenshoe for Hindustan Copper
The government's sale of Hindustan Copper shares got a massive response: big investors wanted over three times more than what was offered.
To meet this demand, officials decided to use the full greenshoe option, meaning even more shares will be up for grabs.
Dipam secretary Arunish Chawla confirmed the move.
Sale to raise about ₹2,982cr
The government offered to sell shares at a floor price of ₹514 per share, representing a more than 10% discount, letting the government would realize about ₹2,982 crore by selling the full 6% stake.
This helps them get closer to their big disinvestment goal for the year.
If you're a retail investor or eligible employees, there's still a chance to buy on August 26, 2026, with special slots reserved just for you.
Despite all this buzz, Hindustan Copper's stock actually dropped 7% by market close.