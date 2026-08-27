Dipan Mehta warns investors about AI threat to Indian IT
Business
Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities, is urging investors to be cautious about Indian information technology (IT) companies.
He points out that AI is quickly taking over tasks like coding and development, jobs that used to need lots of human input.
As AI gets smarter, he thinks the old-school IT business model might not hold up for long.
Dipan Mehta recommends diversifying investments
Mehta believes this shift could mean less demand for traditional IT services and more pressure on companies to adapt or risk falling behind.
He suggests looking at other sectors too, and reminds everyone to think carefully before investing in industries that could get shaken up by new tech like AI.